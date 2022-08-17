Hamtramck man charged in sex assault case involving student

A Hamtramck man is again facing charges related to sexual assault allegations involving a teen at a charter school where the man served as a student liaison in 2019.

Ibrahim Aljahim was arraigned in July on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a mentally disabled person, Wayne County Circuit Court records show. A not-guilty plea was entered.

He was bound over during a preliminary exam on Thursday, according to the records.

A hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 25.

Aljahim initially was charged in September 2019 when he served as a student liaison at Oakland International Academy.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said police were called to the site to investigate allegations that Aljahim had inappropriate sexual contact with a male student there during school hours.

Officials reported the student was 18 at the time.

At a preliminary examination in November 2019, Judge Alexis Krot of Hamtramck's 31st District Court dismissed the charges against Aljahim.

The Prosecutor’s Office appealed, but a judge affirmed the decision in 2020, records show.

Since then, spokeswoman Maria Miller told The Detroit News on Wednesday: “There was newly discovered evidence that allowed us to re-charge the case.”

The charges were re-issued on March 31, Miller said.

A recommendation for a warrant was issued the next day, court records show.

Neither Aljahim nor an attorney listed as representing him responded to requests for comment Wednesday.