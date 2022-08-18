Hamtramck teen charged with fatally stabbing 56-year-old man on Belle Isle

Detroit — A 17-year-old Hamtramck boy has been charged with fatally stabbing a 56-year-old man near the Belle Isle Nature Center, according to prosecutors.

The teenager and Ali Mahyoub-Ali Mohammed, also of Hamtramck, were in a wooded area near the Belle Isle Nature Center at about 4:20 p.m. Aug. 12 when the boy stabbed the Mohammed multiple times and fled the scene, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The teen turned himself in to the Hamtramck Police Department later that same day and told police he "had stabbed and killed someone" on the island, Michigan State Police said on Twitter.

The 17-year-old was charged with first-degree murder as a juvenile with an adult designation, meaning the judge has the option of sentencing him as a juvenile, an adult or creating a blended juvenile sentence where he can also face an adult sentence if he is not rehabilitated.

