Home explodes in Sumpter Township; man hospitalized from burns

A Sumpter Township home was completely destroyed in an explosion Saturday, police said.

The home on Martinsville near Oakville Waltz Road hit the ground around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, minutes after a couple returning home from vacation walked through their front door.

Sumpter Township Fire Department Chief Rick Brown said they are still investigating the cause of a possible propane leak inside the residence.

A man was injured as he entered the home with light cigarette burns to approximately 40% of his body, Brown said. He was taken to the hospital.

"Nothing left of the home or much of the foundation upon arrival," Brown said. "Care and maintenance of existing and operating equipment can help prevent a possible disaster."

