Duke, Waldo, maybe Cooper? Livonia PD seeks name for its newest K-9 recruit
The Livonia Police Department is seeking the public's help in selecting a name for its newest recruit.
Few details were shared by police about the K-9 cadet, but the department is leaving a voting form open through 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Through a Google Form, residents can vote online for either:
- Duke
- Waldo
- Cooper
- Otis
- Chase
Commenters were quick to jump in with suggestions for the golden retriever.
"He looks like a Cooper for sure," wrote Wafa Dinero, a Livonia resident and executive director for New Economy Initiative, a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.
Amy Lynne Rico suggested Doughnut.
"We have a golden/lab named Butter," she wrote.
Other popular suggestions early Monday were Aero, Mega, Blue, Dug and Dash.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_