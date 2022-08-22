WAYNE COUNTY

Duke, Waldo, maybe Cooper? Livonia PD seeks name for its newest K-9 recruit

Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
The Livonia Police Department is seeking the public's help in selecting a name for its newest recruit.

Few details were shared by police about the K-9 cadet, but the department is leaving a voting form open through 8 a.m. Wednesday.

What should my name be?

Through a Google Form, residents can vote online for either:

  • Duke
  • Waldo
  • Cooper
  • Otis
  • Chase

Commenters were quick to jump in with suggestions for the golden retriever.

"He looks like a Cooper for sure," wrote Wafa Dinero, a Livonia resident and executive director for New Economy Initiative, a project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan.

Amy Lynne Rico suggested Doughnut. 

"We have a golden/lab named Butter," she wrote.

Other popular suggestions early Monday were Aero, Mega, Blue, Dug and Dash. 

