Detroit boyfriend charged in death of 2-year-old

Detroit — The boyfriend of a Detroit woman was charged in the death of the woman's 2-year-old son after he died of blunt force trauma to the head and spine, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Laurence Powell, 27, of Detroit is charged with felony murder in the death of Xavier Jones, 2, who died Aug. 17, two days after he was injured. Powell was charged with first-degree child abuse on Aug. 20 while prosecutors awaited results from the autopsy, according to a press release.

Xavier was hospitalized on Aug. 17 and died two days later, according to the .

Police arrested Powell, the boyfriend of Xavier's mother, according to the release.

Police believe Xavier was injured at Powell's home in the 15300 block of Linwood Avenue.

Bond was set at $250,000; Powell remained in custody at the Wayne County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.

kberg@detroitnews.com