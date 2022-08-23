Detroit man charged with murder of 22-year-old told witness he had to 'finish it off'

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting a 22-year-old woman and leaving her body in a vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Gregory Reynolds, 46, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of 22-year-old Zambrecia Works of Detroit.

Works' body was found Aug. 12 in the back of a black 2017 Dodge Journey in the 19300 block of Stahelin Avenue. Police originally said Works was beaten to death, but prosecutors said in a press release she was shot.

An argument between Works and Reynolds escalated, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, and Reynolds shot her.

Magistrate Laura Echartea remanded Reynolds to the Wayne County Jail without bond.

Works was shot multiple times, Echartea said. Reynolds allegedly told a witness he had to "finish it off" because she was going to be "calling her people" on him, Echartea said.

Echartea said the seriousness of the charge, as well as Reynolds' history of weapons charges, led to her decision to not give Reynolds bond.

kberg@detroitnews.com