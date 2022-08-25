Driver arrested in alleged road rage on I-94 in Detroit, state police say

A driver has been arrested in connection with a reported road-rage incident Thursday on Interstate 94 in Detroit, Michigan State Police said.

The incident was reported in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Interstate 75 around 3:15 p.m. and involved a motorist pointing a weapon at another driver, according to a statement on Twitter.

The victim called police and provided the driver's license plate number, officials said.

That led troopers to the owner, who said the driver was his son, MSP tweeted.

Troopers learned the driver was renovating a house near Michigan and Livernois in Detroit.

"The suspect was interviewed and admitted to the road rage and stated that he had an air gun that he pointed at the victim," state police said.

He was expected to remain in custody as findings from the investigators are presented to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges.

Meanwhile, troopers were awaiting a warrant Thursday to search his home and car.