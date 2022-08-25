Eastpointe man accused in fatal shooting over chicken wings was out on bond

Detroit — An Eastpointe man charged with killing a neighbor's friend over chicken wings had been out on bond awaiting trial for allegedly shooting at the mother of his child, according to prosecutors.

Deveius Weathers, 29, is accused of fatally shooting Ronnie Ray II, 31, just before 9:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the 8200 block of Pierson Street, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Anna Posigian, Wayne County assistant prosecuting attorney, said during Weathers' arraignment Thursday that he is accused of shooting Ray during an argument about chicken wings. He was at a barbeque at a friend's house when he pulled out a gun and shot Ray twice, according to a news release.

The next day, when Detroit police tried to stop Weathers as he left a house in the 8400 block of Heyden Street, Posigian said he fled to his house and barricaded himself inside. While fleeing, he was driving at speeds of 65 mph on residential streets, Posigian said.

Prosecutors said Weathers allegedly kidnapped a 2-year-old girl, with whom he barricaded himself. Posigian said it was his niece, whom he tried to give up in exchange for cigarettes.

He left the house holding the girl in front of him after a five-hour standoff, according to authorities.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Weathers was out on a $10,000 cash bond stemming from charges including reckless use of a firearm, shooting from a vehicle and domestic violence in 2020. Posigian said he shot at the mother of his child nine times.

Police found a weapon in Weathers' girlfriend's home, Posigian said.

Weathers remains in the Wayne County Jail without bond.

