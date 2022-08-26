Dearborn native named leader of Arab American civil rights group

A Dearborn native has been tapped to lead a major Arab American civil rights group.

Abed Ayoub is the new national executive director for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee based in Washington, D.C., officials announced this week.

He had most recently served as its national legal and policy director since 2011.

Ayoub replaces Samer Khalaf, who recently announced he would step down. Khalaf said he had planned to transition out of his role in 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, group officials described Ayoub as having "worked to address issues impacting Arabs and Muslims in the United States, including matters related to discrimination, immigration, hate crimes, surveillance, and profiling. Under his leadership the ADC Legal Department has successfully assisted and provide pro bono support to thousands of impacted community members across the country."

The ADC is considered the nation's largest Arab American grassroots group. It was founded in 1980 by former U.S. Sen. James Abourezk of South Dakota to address stereotyping, defamation and discrimination against Americans of Arab origin, according to the website.

Ayoub has served other roles in the group, including with the local chapter and as a membership/development coordinator as ADC expanded after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, The Detroit News reported.

He has spoken about issues such as voting and anti-Muslim sentiment.

"Ayoub has advocated on behalf of the community with lawmakers and government agencies, and also works to enhance the community’s economic empowerment, and access to education," ADC said. "He is a regular commentator on national and international media and has developed a strong reputation for his commitment to social justice and access to justice for all."

Safa Rifka, the ADC national board chairman, said Ayoub "has committed himself to ADC, and the greater good of the Arab American community. The National Board of Directors has full confidence in his abilities and leadership, and we look forward to working with Ayoub to continue ADC’s growth and success."

Ayoub graduated from the University of Michigan and the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law. He lives in Washington with his wife, Meriana, and their two daughters.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to lead ADC, an organization that has helped shape me personally and professionally," Ayoub said in a statement. "ADC has a rich history and legacy, and I will work tirelessly, alongside my colleagues, to add to that legacy and ensure that the organization reaches its fullest potential. We will continue our commitment to grassroots organizing and elevating the voice of Arab Americans.”