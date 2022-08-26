Man charged with shooting 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' attorney says

Detroit — A man charged with killing two people and wounding six others in July is "in a confused state of mind," his attorney said Friday.

Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, refused to put on clothes and attend a hearing Friday in Detroit's 36th District Court, a Wayne County Jail employee said during the virtual hearing.

Kirtley is accused of shooting eight people, two fatally, with a rifle July 31 after an argument over parking escalated, police said. Toyake Thirkeild, 39, and Andre Willis, 38, died.

Kirtley's attorney James Schlaff said Friday during the hearing Kirtley was not very responsive with him during his first visit. When he went to talk to Kirtley again Thursday, the defendant was on the psychiatric floor of the jail and was "very much in a confused state of mind as well as very aggressive."

"Based on my interview with him and his past psychiatric history, I would state to court that I don’t believe he understands the charges against him or is able to aid his attorney in his defense," Schlaff said.

Wayne County District Court Judge Kenneth King referred Kirtley for a competency examination, which will determine if he is mentally fit to stand trial.

Kirtley was denied bail and has been in the Wayne County Jail since his arrest July 31.

The shooting happened between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. July 31 near Coyle and Plymouth on Detroit's northwest side, Detroit police said. Kirtley allegedly became angry after finding his driveway was blocked by someone attending a birthday party at his neighbor's home, police said.

Kirtley shot into the air once before firing multiple shots into his neighbor's house, police said.

“It’s incredibly sad that two families have to bury their loved ones who were killed over a minor dispute by someone who had no respect for the lives of others,” Detroit Police Chief James White said in a statement in the days following the shooting. "This shooting never should have happened."

Neighbor Eugenia Beamon said Kirtley had argued with and threatened neighbors prior to the shooting. She said she had seen police take weapons from his home and expressed her concerns about his behavior to community police officers and block club leaders.

