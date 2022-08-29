John Boll, real estate investor, philanthropist, dies at 93

John Boll, who turned a small construction business into one of the world's largest mobile community management companies, died last Wednesday, his family said.

Mr. Boll was also a philanthropist who supported charities in Detroit, Colorado and Florida.

He was surrounded by family when he died in Detroit. He was 93.

The son of Dutch immigrants who ended up in Detroit, John Boll began his career as a construction worker. After serving in the U.S. Army, he started his own company, an underground contracting firm called Lakeview Construction, "with a wheelbarrow and a shovel in the trunk of his powder-blue 1949 Mercury," Jim Mestdagh, Boll’s son-in-law, said in a statement.

In 1964, Boll started Chateau Estates, a company that developed manufactured home communities and created homesites for more than 20,000 families in Michigan and Florida. Three decades later, the company went public on the New York Stock Exchange under a new name, Chateau Properties Inc.

By the time the company had merged with another and was sold to the State of Washington Pension Fund in 2003 for $2.3 billion, it had 240 communities in 36 states with more than 100,000 residential homesites.

Boll met his wife of 68 years, Marlene Miller, in 1951 in Raleigh, N.C., when he was in the Army. She was a Rockette who'd been on the "Ed Sullivan Show" and performed at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

They married in June 1954. They later had three children: John Jr., Lora, and Kristine.

Together, the couple quietly became some of Detroit's most generous philanthropists through their John A. and Marlene L. Boll Foundation.

The couple told The Detroit News in 2014 that they resisted putting their name on projects for years until they were convinced it could help draw other contributions. One such project that does bear their names is the Boll Family YMCA, which opened in downtown Detroit in 2005.

"John was in the hospital recently," Marlene Boll told the News in 2014, "and one of the male nurses who took such good care of him asked, 'Are you the John Boll whose name is on the Y? I take my kids there all the time! I love that place.' "

Their foundation also supported the University Liggett School, Grosse Pointe Public Schools, and Cornerstone Schools in Detroit as well as the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the Michigan Opera Theater, the Grosse Pointe Theatre, the Vail International Dance Festival, the Detroit Institute of Art, and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, and Dossin Great Lakes Museum.

"They're inspirational and very classy," Bob Bury, then-executive director and CEO of the Detroit Historical Society told The News in 2014. "They care a great deal about other people and their community, Detroit in particular."

Mestdagh said Boll enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the family's homes in Key Largo, Fla., Grosse Pointe Shores, and Beaver Creek, Colo. He said his father-in-law was also an avid sportsman, boater, and skier.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene, their children, eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

