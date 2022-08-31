Detroit man, 19, charged with shooting spree that left 3 dead, 1 injured across city

Detroit — A 19-year-old Detroit man has been charged with going on a violent shooting spree Sunday that left three people dead and one man seriously injured, according to prosecutors.

Dontae Smith was charged with three counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, animal cruelty and five counts of felony firearm in connection with the crime spree.

The incidents were initially thought to be unrelated, but further investigation connected them all to Smith, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor Office's press release. The victims appeared to be random.

“It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning, August 28, like a scene out of a movie this alleged defendant reigned real terror on the citizens northwest Detroit," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim. Thanks to a continuous collaboration of law enforcement agencies these deaths and injuries will be aggressively prosecuted by this office."

The three people who were killed are Chayne Lee, 28, of Detroit, Lari Brisco, 43, of Detroit, and a woman who is still unidentified.

How it unfolded: How Detroit police tracked shooting spree, nabbed 19-year-old suspect

Smith is alleged to have shot Lee multiple times, according to the press release. He continued to shoot Lee after he fell to the ground. His body was found by Detroit police officers in the 19880 block of Wyoming Avenue lying in the doorway of a church. Police believe he was shot at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

Detroit Police Cmdr. Michael McGinnis said Monday that Smith allegedly walked away, then returned to fire more shots.

Detroit police found the second victim, a woman who has not been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds at 5:23 a.m. Sunday in the area of Wyoming and Margareta avenues, according to the prosecutor's office. This is about three blocks away from the first shooting.

A resident heard multiple shots fired and saw a slender man in dark clothing walking east on Margareta, according to the press release. This was the first of the homicides reported to police.

While police were investigating this homicide, a witness approached them about Lee's body, police said Monday.

Officers then heard another round of shots at about 6:50 a.m. coming from the 19700 block of Livernois Avenue, where they found Brisco's body. Smith is accused of shooting her multiple times and leaving the scene, according to prosecutors.

Brisco was a single mother of five children who was waiting for a bus when she was killed Sunday, according to the Associated Press. She was planning to move this week to a suburb closer to her job as a medical assistant at an allergy clinic.

Less than a half hour later, at 7:08 a.m., Detroit police were called to a home on Pennington Drive for a report of a shooting. They found a 76-year-old man who had been shot in the leg, according to the press release. He had been walking his dog, who was shot in the foot, at the time. Both survived the shooting.

Police Chief James White said Sunday the 76-year-old had seen Smith looking into vehicles and told him to get away. Smith then allegedly shot him, White said.

A relative gave police a tip about Smith, according to the press release. Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 7300 block of Pembroke Avenue in Detroit, where Smith was arrested. His gun also was found in the home.

White said Monday that law enforcement and community efforts helped potentially stave off more violence.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday the victims were “innocent people going about their lives in a neighborhood on a Sunday morning” who were shot for no reason aside from being at “the wrong place at the wrong time.”

The neighborhood where the shootings took place was not outfitted with the city’s gun detection technology, ShotSpotter, which could have alerted police to the first shooting and possibly prevented subsequent violence, Duggan said.

