Three Livonia teens hailed as heroes for rescuing 2 people from house fire

Livonia — Three local teens who saved two people from a fire Monday are being called heroes by city officials.

Livonia Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Jennison said the three teens — Ethan Morche, Chase Adams and Colin Anderson — called 911 to report a fire and helped two people escape from a house that was on fire.

"We couldn't be more proud of these young men who remained calm, did the right thing, and were directly responsible for saving the lives of two of their neighbors," Jennison said in a statement. "They could have just driven by, but instead they decided to take action, and stopped this incident from becoming a tragedy resulting in loss of life."

Officials said the teens, all students at Churchill High School, were driving down Ellen Drive in Livonia when they saw smoke and flames emerging through the roof of a home's garage. They stopped and approached the home to see if anyone was inside.

They said Chase and Ethan called 911 and heard someone from inside the house shouting. They tried to get inside the front door, but couldn't.

The teens went around to the rear of the house and went inside through an unlocked sliding door.

Authorities said Colin stayed outside of the home to tell firefighters there were people inside, including his friends.

Meanwhile, Chase helped one person out of the house. Officials said he called out to Ethan, but didn’t get a response. He then went back into the home and helped Ethan escort a second person to safety.

Jennison said the three teens and the two victims of the fire were checked out at the scene and released, suffering from minor smoke inhalation.

