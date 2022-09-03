Man, woman killed in Harper Woods; woman's son in custody, police say

The Detroit News

A 45-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were killed Friday in Harper Woods, and a 19-year-old male, who is the son of the deceased woman, is in custody, police said.

"We are not yet aware of motive and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death," Public Safety Director Jason Hammerle said in a Nixle update Saturday morning. "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims at this time."

Police did not release the names of the deceased. Hammerle said charges against the suspect are pending, and an arraignment is expected in the coming days.

Police had sent an initial alert about an "active police situation" just after 1:30 p.m. Friday asking people to avoid the area of Woodside between Kelly Road and Beaconsfield.

The Harper Woods/Grosse Pointe Special Response Team was activated after the suspect had barricaded himself in a house in the 19000 block of Woodside. After several minutes of negotiation, the suspect was apprehended without incident, police said.