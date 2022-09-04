Harper Woods man, 19, charged with killing his mother and her boyfriend

Harper Woods — A 19-year-old man faces murder charges after he allegedly gunned down his mother and her boyfriend Friday before barricading himself in the house with the bodies until police talked him into surrendering.

Wayne County prosecutors have charged Demond Burgen Jr. of Harper Woods with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the 1:30 p.m. incident in the 19000 block of Woodside Street, Harper Woods police said in a Sunday press release.

Burgen Jr. was arraigned in Harper Woods' 32A District Court and given a $1 million cash bond, the release said. A preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 21.

"It is alleged that Burgen Jr. shot and killed his mother and mother's boyfriend," the release said. Police said Burgen's mother was 45 and her boyfriend 52, but did not identify them further.

"We are not yet aware of motive and are awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death," Public Safety Director Jason Hammerle said in a Nixle update Saturday morning. "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims at this time."

After the shooting, the Harper Woods/Grosse Pointe Special Response Team was activated, the Saturday update said. Burgen Jr. surrendered after talking to a negotiator for a few minutes, police said.

