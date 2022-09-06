River Rouge teen charged as adult with friend's murder in Detroit, prosecutors say

Detroit — A 17-year-old River Rouge boy has been charged as an adult with the fatal shooting of his friend, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Zayer Brooks allegedly shot his friend Edmond Butler, also 17, in the back of the head in July in a vehicle in Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release.

Butler's body was found in the driver's seat of his car just after 11 a.m. July 26 at South Liebold and Gilroy streets in southwest Detroit, just outside of River Rouge, according to the press release. Medical examiners determined he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Brooks was arrested Aug. 31 and was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, felony murder, carrying a concealed weapon and two felony weapons charges.

Police believe Brooks got into the back seat of Butler's car, shot his friend in the back of the head and then fled, according to the press release.

The prosecutor's office “takes any decision to waive juveniles as adults extremely seriously," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "The alleged actions of the defendant in this case show a significant degree of decisiveness and weighing of his options in the killing of his avowed best friend. Truly tragic any way you look at it."

