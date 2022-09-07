Dearborn Hgts. Uber driver charged in sex assault of rider found on roadside

Detroit — A Dearborn Heights Uber driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a passenger, according to prosecutors.

Wessam Al-Thwej, 37, allegedly sexually assaulted a 24-year-old Roseville woman in his vehicle in D, according to a release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He allegedly kicked her out of his vehicle before he fled the scene.

Detroit police arrived at an area near Lantz Street and Chrysler Service Driver for a reported rape in progress, according to the release. They found the woman lying on the side of the road.

Al-Thwej was arrested Friday and arraigned Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, third-degree criminal sexual conduct and unlawful imprisonment.

“There is no doubt that ride companies provide a great service, but this case is an example of a requested ride that went horribly wrong. Be careful when you use these services, not every driver can or should be trusted blindly,” said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek set Al-Thwej's bond at $250,000 cash, saying the allegations were "concerning" and that an unaffordable cash bond was the only way to protect the public and the woman.

"The court finds you, sir, based on these allegations, to be an extremely (sic) danger to the public," Kleparek said Wednesday.

Al-Thwej's attorney, Abathar Alkudari, said Al-Thwej has no criminal history and is not a danger to the community or a flight risk. He turned himself in to police after he learned about the sexual assault warrant, Alkudari said.

Slater Slater Schulman law firm filed a lawsuit against Uber in San Francisco in June, alleging passengers in multiple states had been kidnapped, sexually assaulted, falsely imprisoned, stalked, harassed or attacked by Uber drivers, according to the Associated Press.

Uber acknowledged in 2018 that it had a “deeply rooted problem” of sexual assault, according to the AP.

The month prior, Uber released its second safety report, which showed there were nearly 1,000 sexual assaults in 2020. Uber said it received nearly 4,000 reports of the five most severe categories of sexual assault, from non-consensual kissing to non-consensual sexual penetration, in 2019 and 2020.

