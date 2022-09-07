Police searching for Livonia woman, 36, who disappeared Monday

Livonia — Police are asking for the public's help to find a mother of two who has been missing since Monday.

Kasey DeBat, 36, was last seen at about 7 p.m. Monday leaving her home in her white 2019 Ford Flex, according to media reports. Her car has license plate #CMJ2047.

A spokesman for the city confirmed the Livonia Police Department is actively investigating this missing person case and encouraging those with information to call them at (734) 466-2470.

DeBat is described as being about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing about 128 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and a blue cardigan sweater.

Tiffany Sanchez, DeBat's sister, said in a video posted on TikTok and shared on Facebook Wednesday that there hasn't been any updates and she is still missing.

