Delta flight makes emergency landing in Detroit

A Delta Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Detroit Wednesday, officials said.

“Delta flight 1735 from Charleston to Detroit landed safely at its destination on Wednesday after an engine performance issue was identified with one of the engines shortly before landing," a company spokeswoman said in an email.

"All customers and crew deplaned safely upon arrival in Detroit. The safety of our customers and people remains Delta’s most important priority."

