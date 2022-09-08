Detroit woman charged with OWI in crash that killed 2-year-old girl

Allen Park — A 30-year-old Detroit woman was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and driving with a suspended license in connection with a crash that left a 2-year-old girl dead, according to police.

Nyasha Pool was the driver in a July 20 crash on Southfield Freeway near Outer Drive in Allen Park that killed the 2-year-old, according to Michigan State Police. A 3-month-old boy who was in a car seat with only a lap belt was seriously injured when he was thrown from the seat, police said.

Pool allegedly was speeding when she struck another vehicle, crossed all lanes and collided with the median barrier, police said after the crash.

Pool was arraigned Thursday on six charges related to the July crash: OWI causing death, driving with a suspended license, two counts of second-degree child abuse, OWI causing serious injury and driving with a suspended license causing serious injury.

She did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Her bond was set at $300,000, of which she will have to pay 10%.

kberg@detroitnews.com