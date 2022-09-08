Police looking for family of toddler girl found in Gibraltar

Gibraltar — Police are asking the public for help to find the family of a little girl who was found.

"She is approximately 2 years old and was found in the area of Bayview and Stoeflet," officials said in a post Thursday morning on the department's official Facebook page. "We have her at our police station and she is doing well. She is unable to tell us her name."

Anyone with information about the girl or her family should call the Gibraltar Police Department at (734) 676-1022.

