EMU administrator faces charges for exposing himself while driving

Dearborn — An Eastern Michigan University administrator has been charged with indecent exposure after he allegedly drove through Dearborn "without any clothing while touching himself," police said Friday.

Michael Tew, Associate Provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Programming and Strategy at EMU, was arrested at his Dearborn home Wednesday, after a fellow motorist filmed Tew on his cell phone on Sept. 2, Dearborn police said in a press release.

"On Friday, Sept. 2., the Dearborn Police Department received cell phone video footage from a concerned driver of a male driving a black Jeep Wrangler, heading westbound on Michigan Avenue near Miller St.," the release said. "The video showed an individual driving the Jeep without any clothing while touching himself."

Detectives identified the driver as Tew, and arrested him at home, the release said.

The incident marks at least the third high-profile arrest of a naked motorist in Dearborn in recent years. In 2006, former Detroit Lions assistant coach Joe Cullen was arrested after pulling up to a Wendy's drive-through window, naked and inebriated.

Police Chief Issa Shahin said in a statement Friday: "“This sort of conduct is illegal and will not be tolerated in Dearborn. I’d like to commend the concerned citizen for documenting the incident and bringing it to our attention.”

Tew's page on the university's website was down Friday, although he was still listed as a provost on the website's staff list. He did not answer an email Friday seeking comment and attempts to reach him at home were not successful. Tew does not have an attorney listed on the Third Circuit Court website.

An employee at the university's provost office directed questions to the EMU media relations staff, which did not immediately return an email Friday.

Tew was arraigned Friday before 19th District Court Judge Gene Hunt and given a $20,000/10% cash bond. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23, with a Preliminary Examination scheduled for Sept. 30.

