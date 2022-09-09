Sister of Livonia woman found dead: 'There are still so many questions'

The Detroit News

The sister of a Livonia mother of two found dead earlier this week after going missing for two days says there are still "many questions" and she'd just seen her sister over the weekend where she was her "normal, happy self."

In a video update posted late Thursday on TikTok, Tiffany Sanchez said she'd just seen her sister, Kasey DeBat, 36, over the Labor Day weekend. Nothing seemed amiss and she was her "normal happy self."

"Everyone who saw her over the weekend saw her normal joy. Nothing was wrong with her," said Sanchez. "...That makes this an impossible nightmare. It’s still something that we can’t absolutely wrap our head around. There are so many questions and I'm not sure we'll ever get the answers to them."

DeBat was last seen at about 7 p.m. Monday leaving her home in her white 2019 Ford Flex, according to media reports. Her body was later found Wednesday with the assistance of Northfield Township police.

"Unfortunately, it appears at this time that she is the victim of an apparent suicide," Livonia police said in a press release Wednesday.

Sanchez calls DeBat's death an "impossible nightmare" and says the investigation is still ongoing. DeBat, who had a photography business, was married with two young daughters.

"This has been the most horrific, painful, devastating week of our family’s life," said Sanchez in her Tik Tok video. "Just knowing that my sister is no longer walking this Earth with me and she’s not here with her babies is a grief that is gutting. It’s gutting. I don’t wish it upon anyone."