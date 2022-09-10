Detroit, Dearborn join together for unity block party

The cities of Detroit and Dearborn joined together at the city border Saturday for what community leaders said they hope is the first of many annual block parties.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud, joined by Detroit leaders, addressed attendees at the event to exclaim the need for unity between the city, noting his own collaboration with Detroit lawmakers when he served in the state house of representatives from 2017 to 2021. Hammoud said Saturday's unity event acts as a contrast to Dearborn's past of racism as a segregated sundown town.

"For the longest time we've had these human manmade borders to try and separate things. We all know the history of the City of Dearborn and as mayor, I have the full responsibility for what's to come in the future," Hammoud said.

The cities haven't had a combined event like this before and community leaders look forward to what the communities can accomplish together if they continue working together.

The event had a DJ, food trucks and activities for families. Detroit Police joined in on the fun by surprising attendees by landing a helicopter in the middle of the event. Hammoud said next year Dearborn Police will have to outdo Detroit Police.

"Kids like getting inside and seeing all the gauges and gadgets that we have inside. It's better than a video game," Sergeant Charles Ritchie said after landing the helicopter and helping kids get in the seats.

The event presents an opportunity for community leaders to meet and build collaborative relationships, Islamic Center of Detroit Executive Director Sufian Nabhan said. The center is especially keen to share mental health services available for children and families.

"We love this idea of having both cities hear about our community center, Nabhan said. "This was a great idea for us to connect and share our services."

Both cities have had interest for a few years in doing an event like this, but the COVID-19 pandemic has gotten in the way, Aviation Property Owners' Association President Jackie Zaidan said.

"I feel like that today's world nowadays we're constantly leading with hate and anger and fear and everything like and I think things like this and events like this sort of bring out the kindness and the friendships and the fun of it, Zaidan said. "So this is really really important and I hope that we can continue to do this."