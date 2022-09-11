1 killed, 1 injured after drivers exchanged gunfire from vehicles in west Detroit

Detroit — One man was killed after he and another man exchanged gunfire while driving in west Detroit near Rouge Park, according to Detroit police.

The two vehicles ended up about a mile apart after the shooting, which took place around 6 p.m. Saturday Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

The vehicle driven by the man who was killed ended up near Joy Road and Trinity Street, while the other man, who was in stable condition after the shooting, stopped at Spinoza Drive and Tireman Avenue, Donakowski said.

Police do not know the circumstances that led to the shooting, Donakowski said.

