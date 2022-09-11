Parts of Gibraltar under boil water advisory

Gibraltar — Water service has been restored but the city issued a boil-water advisory for residents and businesses along West Jefferson Avenue on Sunday following a water main break.

The break Saturday had caused the pressure in the water distribution system to temporarily drop, which can cause bacterial contamination, authorities said.

The issue was expected to be resolved by Wednesday, the city said.

The Gibraltar Water Department restored water pressure at about 8 p.m. Sunday, the city announced on Facebook. However, the boil-water advisory remains in effect until the system can be flushed and tested for the presence of bacteria.

Residents and businesses between 30101 and 28975 West Jefferson should use boiled or bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and making ice, the city said in a news release Sunday. Boiling water for at least one minute will kill bacteria and other organisms in it.

The city will alert residents when results from water sampling indicate the water is safe to drink, it said in a news release Sunday.

Email: hmackay@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @hmackayDN