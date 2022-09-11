Truck veers off road, hits pedestrian, cars and garage, Grosse Ile police say

A Mack semitractor-trailer slammed into a pedestrian, parked cars and a garage Saturday after veering off the road, Grosse Ile police said.

The driver was traveling north on Meridian Road near Lakewood Drive when the driver slid off the road to the right at about 4:15 p.m., a news release said. The trailer drove between trees in a front yard, hit multiple parked cars, one of which was occupied, struck a pedestrian and crashed into a garage.

The truck driver, a 75-year-old man from Carlton, and the occupant of the vehicle that was hit were not injured. The occupant and a woman struck by the truck are residents of the home hit by the truck.

The pedestrian was treated at a hospital for her injuries; her condition was unknown, according to the release from the Grosse Ile Police Department.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. The Downriver Fatal Accident Crash Team, Michigan State Police and Trenton Police Department also responded to the scene.

