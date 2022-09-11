Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police.

At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.

One man is in critical condition and the other two men and the woman were seriously hurt, but their injuries are not likely to be fatal, Donakowski said.

Police do not have information on a suspect in the shooting, Donakowski said.

