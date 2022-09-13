$20,000 reward offered for tips on theft of 50 guns from Dearborn Heights pawn shop

Dearborn Heights — A $20,000 reward is being offered for tips on the suspects who broke into a local pawn shop twice over the weekend and stole about 50 guns.

Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said the agency is offering the reward in conjunction with the Dearborn Heights Police Department. The reward is for information that leads to the convictions of those involved in the thefts.

The break-ins happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday and about midnight Monday at the CC Coins Jewelry and Loan on West Warren Avenue near Telegraph Road, according to police.

Investigators said in the first incident, a group of suspects drove a car through the front

of the store. The group then took several handguns and long guns before fleeing.

In the second break-in, a group drove another vehicle through the boarded-up building and took several more weapons.

Officials said about 50 firearms were stolen from the store in total.

Anyone with information about the suspects should call the ATF's Detroit Field Division at (313) 202-3400 or 1 (888) ATF-TIPS. Tips may also be submitted at ATFTips@atf.gov or via www.atf.gov/contact/atftips.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez