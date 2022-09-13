Man sentenced to life in prison after slipping through cracks in 2003 Detroit murder

Detroit — A suspect in a 2003 murder who slipped through the cracks and was not charged until 2018 was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the murder of Marchella Robinson.

Detroit police sought murder charges against James Matthews, 69, in Robinson's murder in 2003, but the warrant was never pursued, former police chief James Craig said in 2018. Craig said prosecutors "never did anything with the warrant request, and our detectives didn't follow up on it. The case just fell into a black hole."

Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said the prosecutors who reviewed the case have left the office, but it appears prosecutors requested further investigation from police, which was never done.

Detroit police did not respond for comment.

Matthews went to trial in 2019, but a jury was unable to come to a verdict. In July, a second jury found him guilty of killing Robinson, who was found strangled on the lawn of a Detroit home in January 2003.

Police found the dormant 2003 murder warrant while investigating an unsolved sexual assault from 2000. They reexamined forensic evidence collected at the sexual assault crime scene, which linked Matthews to Robinson's death, prosecutors said in 2018.

The Sorenson Forensics laboratory entered the DNA of an unknown male connected to the 2000 sexual assault to a national DNA indexing system in 2014, Miller said. Three years later, a Michigan State Police laboratory found a match with the 2000 sexual assault case and another, unrelated sex assault, which was never charged.

Matthews had been arrested for the sexual assault in 2000 after it occurred, but the case was closed when the woman didn't show up for an interview with prosecutors, Miller said. They contacted the woman in 2018 and she agreed to testify in the case, though a jury acquitted Matthews in 2019.

Matthews was investigated as being a possible serial killer in Michigan, Texas and New York, Detroit police said in 2018.

He was arrested for a 2007 murder in New York in 2018, but a grand jury later dismissed the case. He was never released from jail and instead was extradited to Michigan to stand trial for Robinson's murder.

