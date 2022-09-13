Pair worked to 'pick pocket' elderly shopper at Westland Kroger, police say

Westland police are seeking tips to find two suspects wanted in connection with a brazen “pick pocket” incident.

An 82-year-old customer pushing a cart was at a Kroger in the 36400 block of Ford around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 7 when one suspect near the entrance "stopped and acted as if the victim hit him with his shopping cart" in the vestibule, investigators said in a statement Tuesday. "At this time another suspect approached the victim from behind and appears to remove his wallet from his pocket" while the person in front of the cart appeared to create a diversion, grabbing his leg and hopping as if in pain from the supposed impact.

The encounter was captured on a surveillance camera at the store.

The suspect who removed the wallet is described as a man about 30 years old, clean shaven, with a medium build, last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, white shorts and dark shoes.

The suspect who acted as if the cart hit him is described as older than 30, approximately 5-foot-9, with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black-and-white polo-type shirt, gray shorts and black-and-white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Westland Police Department at (734) 722-9600.