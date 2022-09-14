M-10 traffic detoured between I-75, Jefferson due to auto show, Biden's visit

Detroit — Morning commuters will face significant road closures Wednesday in downtown Detroit as the Detroit auto show kicks off with media day and President Joe Biden’s visit.

Traffic on M-10 between Interstate 75 and West Jefferson Avenue will be detoured between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Detroit police. Anyone who works or parks in the area will have to go through police checkpoints. No one will be allowed to drive through the area.

There also will be road closures on:

Westbound Griswold

Southbound Washington Boulevard at Larned Street

Congress Street between First Street and Third Avenue

Second Avenue between Fort and Congress

Atwater between Bates and Steve Yzerman

The People Mover will not be serving the West Riverfront or the Huntington Place stations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Regular service will resume after 5 p.m.

Biden will tour the auto show Wednesday, his first return since 2017. His visit will highlight the manufacturing “boom” of electric vehicles in the U.S. as a result of his economic plan, the White House said last week.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also will attend the auto show Wednesday.

The auto show opens to the public Saturday. It is expected to have 30 brands represented at the Huntington Place convention center and organizers hope will attract more than 300,000 and 500,000 consumers.

