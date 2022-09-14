Detroit man sentenced for raping 5 teenagers over span of 7 years

Detroit — After pleading guilty to raping five teenagers over the span of seven years, a Detroit man will spend the next 25 to 50 years in prison.

Lionel Wells' DNA was submitted into a federal database in each case, from 2007 to 2014, linking them to each other but not to Wells, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller.

In 2019, the DNA was submitted to a lab for genetic genealogy analysis, which led to a list of related male suspects being created, Miller said. One of those people was Wells.

Michigan State Police compared his DNA to the evidence in the rape kits and found he matched all five cases, Miller said. Detroit police arrested him in July 2021.

Wells' attorney, Carla Marable, said this was a sad case.

"I think Mr. Wells really wished (the women) get closure and peace of mind and they can move on," Marable said. "He is remorseful."

Wells declined to say anything before Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bridget Hathaway sentenced him.

The cases are all similar: Wells stops the woman or girl while they are walking, asks them the time or their phone number, then pushes an object into their back and forces them to go to a vacant area, where he robs and sexually assaults them. He orders them to count to 100, then he flees.

None of the victims knew Wells when he approached them.

In all, Wells pleaded guilty to 12 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

His victims include:

A 13-year-old girl who was walking to school in January 2007

A 17-year-old girl walking on the westside of Detroit in February 2007

A 17-year-old girl who was walking on the westside of Detroit in December 2008

A 19-year-old woman who was walking near her home in March 2011

A 17-year-old girl who was walking home from work on the eastside of Detroit in October 2014

One of the victims, who was 17 when Wells raped her and is now 25, said Wednesday that Wells left her with suicidal thoughts and problems focusing, leading her to drop out of high school. She moved out of her mom's house because he knew where she lived, and didn't visit because she "couldn't stomach being in the neighborhood."

When Wells was done, he told her to get to her knees and held a gun to her head, she said.

"I promised I wouldn't tell," the woman said Wednesday. "You made me count to 100, then you were gone, like a ghost in the night. ...You left me naked in a field, being eaten up by bugs, bleeding from sacred places."

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said this sentencing brings long-awaited justice to the teenagers who Wells assaulted.

The Sexual Assault Kit Task Force has had 238 convictions as of Sept. 6, Worthy said. The task force has been operating for more than 13 years.

"I am proud of the years of important work that we and all our collaborators have done in testing, investigating, and prosecuting Detroit’s – and Michigan’s – stockpiled sexual assault kits," Worthy said in a statement. "We have consistently made sure that our approach has been victim centered, trauma informed, and offender focused."

Michigan has become a national model in testing rape kits after the state's process underwent significant changes, Worthy said.

