Wayne County women charged in purse snatching, credit card thefts

Two women have been charged in connection with stealing credit and debit cards from grocery store customers, Canton Township police announced Wednesday.

An investigation led to charges against Najayda Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland and Monea Marie Matthews, also 26, of Detroit, authorities said in a statement.

"The pair is being accused of taking purses from unattended shopping carts and then using the stolen credit and debit cards to make transactions at numerous locations," according to the release.

The incidents were on July 14, Aug. 13 and Sept. 5, according to records through the 35th District Court in Plymouth. Both women were arraigned there last week on:

Two counts of larceny over $1,000 but less than $20,000, a 5-year felony;

Three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device, a 4-year felony;

Three counts of illegally selling/using a financial transaction device, a 4-year felony;

Three counts of larceny over $200 but less than $1,000, a misdemeanor.

A not-guilty plea was entered by the court. Bond was set at $10,000.

Both must wear GPS tethers if released and were ordered to stay away from any retail store or property, court records show.

Their next court date is scheduled for Sept. 23. Another hearing follows a week later.