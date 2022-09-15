Dearborn doctor gets 4 years in prison for pain pill scheme

A Dearborn doctor convicted of unlawfully prescribing thousands of opioid pills and accepting cash in exchange was sentenced to four years in federal prison this week.

Tete Oniango, 48, of Oakland, received the sentence from U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Edmunds. He faced up to 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Oniango pleaded guilty to federal charges in May. He also agreed to forfeit approximately $37,000 in cash seized from his office, according to court records.

"As a physician, Dr. Oniango was trusted to prescribe potent narcotics in keeping with laws and regulations designed to prevent the diversion of prescription drugs that fuel the ongoing opioid epidemic," James Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Detroit Field Office, said in a statement. "Not only did he break that trust, but he also attempted to flee the consequences of his criminal behavior."

Officials said he unlawfully prescribed 12,500 hydrocodone pills between 2014 and 2017 while leading a medical clinic in Dearborn. Investigators said he issued opioid prescriptions to patients at his Dearborn medical clinic without conducting any medical examinations or appropriate testing. They said he wrote the prescriptions in exchange for cash payments.

Authorities also said that the doctor tried to flee the U.S. while on bond last year. Oniango took a bus to Mexico, but Mexican border agents arrested him and returned him to U.S. authorities.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez