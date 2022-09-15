Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday.

Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.

Judge Sandra Cicirelli set bond at $750,000.

Lefebvre must wear a GPS tether and remain under house arrest if released, state police said.

He faces a probable cause conference on Sept. 22, followed by a preliminary examination a week later, according to court records.

Investigators reported the incident unfolded Friday afternoon near Palmer Road Baptist Church in Westland.

City officers and a state police canine unit were called there to help Detroit police investigating a suspect in a robbery, authorities said.

Surveillance units had tracked him from Ecorse to a house in Westland.

"DPD officers observed the suspect exit his vehicle, attempted a takedown but the suspect fled into a church," MSP said in a statement Friday. "Once inside, the suspect began firing rounds from several windows on the 2nd story down at officers. The shots struck a Westland police unit on the passenger side door as well as the windshield of a Wayne County Sheriff vehicle."

At one point, Detroit police returned fire, MSP and Westland officials reported.

The suspect was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries.