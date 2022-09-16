Teen sought in August slaying at Inkster store

Michigan State Police are seeking tips to find a teen wanted in connection with a slaying last month in Inkster.

Authorities identified Allen Marion, 18, as a suspect, the agency said in a statement Friday.

On Aug. 6, a 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the 25 Hour liquor store in the 26000 block of Michigan Avenue in Inkster, according to the release.

"Marion’s accomplice has already turned himself in," state police wrote.

Marion, who is described as 5-foot-6, has an arrest warrant for second-degree murder, discharging a firearm into a building and felony firearm.

He is considered armed and dangerous, state police said.

"Information leads us to believe that he is being assisted by others," officials wrote Friday.

Anyone with information on Marion's whereabout is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.