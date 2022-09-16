Tip leads to charges against brothers in Wayne County gun shop thefts

Two men are facing federal charges following a tip in connection with gun shop thefts in which vehicles were used to smash into the businesses last weekend in Wayne County.

Kendrick Rayford and his brother, Keondrick Rayford, appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday.

Keondrick Rayford, who is in his 20s, was accused in a criminal complaint of theft of firearms from a federal firearms dealer licensee and knowingly possessing stolen firearms.

His sibling, a teenager, was accused only of the latter offense, according to the filing.

They were arrested the day after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a $20,000 reward for tips on the suspects who twice broke into the CC Coins Jewelry and Loan in Dearborn Heights over the weekend and stole about 50 guns.

The break-ins happened at about 5 a.m. Sunday and at around midnight Monday at the pawn shop on West Warren Avenue near Telegraph Road, police reported.

In the first incident, a group drove a car through the front of the store, grabbed several handguns and long guns then fled, investigators said. In the second break-in, the suspects drove another vehicle through the boarded-up building and seized several more weapons.

But that was only part of the crime spree authorities believe the suspects were involved in that weekend. According to the complaint filed Wednesday:

At about 4:31 a.m. Sunday, a Kia SUV reported stolen that day crashed through the front of the Freedom Holster Gun Shop on Wayne Road in Westland. Surveillance cameras showed seven people in face masks, gloves and long sleeved shirts rushing in and grabbing about 50 firearms, then fleeing after about one minute.

A half-hour later, several people in dark clothing were seen breaking into a CVS Pharmacy about 5.7 miles away on Middle Belt in Westland. They left with liquor bottles.

While a stolen Chevrolet Equinox was used in the Dearborn Heights theft, "the matching clothing, similar means of committing the crimes and time/location of the three robberies lead me to believe that all four robberies were committed by the same group of people," a special agent with the ATF Detroit Field Division said in the document.

On Monday, the same day officials announced the reward, someone approached Westland police "and told them that he was friends with one of the robbers, knew that his friend was one of the robbers, and wanted to cooperate" for the money, according to the filing.

The man told ATF agents that “Kee,” later identified as Keondrick Rayford, was a friend who lives in the neighborhood, committed the crimes and visited him the previous night wearing the same clothes as one of the robbers from the CC Coins robbery, the filing said. Rayford also showed off a backpack full of guns.

In text messages Monday, Rayford sent the man a news story about the thefts "and told cooperating witness that he was on the news," according to the complaint. "Cooperating witness and Keondrick then discussed the possibility of cooperating witness buying some of the guns stolen ..."

A picture that was sent showed a distinct Glock handgun confirmed as stolen from CC Coins, the ATF agent reported.

The brothers were arrested Tuesday.

In interviews, Keondrick Rayford told authorities that during both CC Coin robberies, he ran into the store after the crash, grabbed firearms, carried them to the getaway vehicle and returned for more, according to the complaint.

Kendrick Rayford said he did not participate in the robberies but admitted seeing his brother holding some of the stolen guns, according to the complaint. He also admitted to holding the stolen guns himself, told agents his DNA would be on at least one and said he photographed two weapons, the document stated.

U.S. District Magistrate Judge David Grand gave both siblings a $10,000 bond during their hearing Wednesday.

They are due back in court for a preliminary examination on Oct. 5.