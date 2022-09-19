Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020

Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors.

Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.

Police and medics responded to a 911 call about an infant who wasn't breathing, prosecutors said when Dudley was charged. Medics took her to the hospital, but she died from her injuries, which prosecutors alleged Dudley caused.

Medical examiners determined the baby's cause of death to be abusive head trauma, Wayne County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Maria Miller said. She had swelling to her brain, retinal bleeding and skull fractures.

Dudley's trial began Sept. 12 and the jury returned a not guilty verdict Sept. 16. He had been charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

"After several days of deliberations the jury returned a verdict of not guilty," Miller said. "We were of course disappointed by the verdict, but must respect the jury’s decision in the case."

kberg@detroitnews.com