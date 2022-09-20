State police arrest carjacking suspect hiding under I-375 overpass

A carjacking suspect was arrested Tuesday after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a freeway overpass in Detroit, the agency said.

Troopers were called around 1:20 p.m. to help Hamtramck police search for a man who was believed to have fled a car stolen in their city and armed with a pistol, MSP reported on Twitter.

Bystanders spotted the man near Interstate 375 and Gratiot Avenue hiding under overpass, according to the post.

"Troopers observed what appeared to be a person hiding under a blanket underneath the overpass," MSP said. "After loud verbal commands to the suspect to show his hands, a person emerged from under the blanket matching the description of the suspect."

The man was handcuffed and arrested by Hamtramck officers, who identified him as a carjacking suspect.

Other details were not released Tuesday.