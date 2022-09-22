Detroit man charged with killing brother, pro boxer Isiah Jones

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with killing his brother, professional boxer Isiah Jones, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Detroit police were called at about 6:20 p.m. Monday to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. When they arrived, they found Jones, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face.

Medics pronounced Jones dead at the scene, according to the press release.

Prosecutors said Timothy Lyman, 30, and his brother, Jones, got into an argument and Lyman allegedly pulled out a shotgun and fired it at Jones before fleeing the scene, according to the press release.

Lyman was arrested Wednesday. He was charged with second-degree murder and a felony weapons offense.

Jones' former trainer, Roshawn Jones, told The Detroit News that Jones' death was heartbreaking. Isiah Jones was the 2016 Golden Gloves champion.

"He had two kids, a boy and a girl, and he needed to support them in any way he can by not being in the streets," said Jones, who is not related to Isiah Jones. "So he chose boxing to help him take care of his family."

Lyman was arraigned Thursday afternoon

