Whitmer appoints attorney as judge in Detroit's 36th District Court

Detroit — An attorney who works with the City of Detroit has been appointed to be a judge in Detroit's 36th District Court, according to the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed Christina Kennedy to the bench Thursday to fill a partial term, according to a press release from the state.

Kennedy is a senior assistant corporation counsel with the City of Detroit's Law Department, according to the release. She serves as general counsel to the city's board of ethics.

Kennedy is also the chief union steward for United Auto Workers Local 2211, where she advises members of the union and resolves labor disputes, according to the press release. She worked as a solo practitioner in family and criminal law, as well as juvenile court proceedings.

“I would like to thank Governor Whitmer for appointing me to the 36th District Court,” Kennedy said in a statement. “It is truly an honor to be able to serve the citizens of the city where I was born, raised, and am now raising my children. I promise to treat everyone with dignity and respect while seeking to uphold the rules of law and justice.”

Kennedy earned her law degree from Michigan State University and her Bachelor's degree in business administration from Wayne State University. She is a member of the Black Women Lawyers Association of Michigan, the Woman Lawyers Association of Michigan and the Wolverine Bar Association.

Her term will run Oct. 17 through Jan. 1, 2025. She is taking over for Christopher Blount, who was appointed by Whitmer to be a judge in Wayne County's Circuit Court in April. She will have to run for reelection in November 2024 to keep her seat.

