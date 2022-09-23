Dearborn police: human trafficking post on social media is fake

Dearborn police are debunking a widely circulated social media post describing an attempted human trafficking incident near Michigan Avenue and a Southfield Freeway, calling it a fake.

The post describes a man stopping his car on a Southfield ramp, forcing a woman driving behind him to also stop her car. The man then exited his car and pushed his gloved hands through the woman's driver's side window in an attempt to drug her, according to the fake post. The post was widely circulated and shared on social media, Dearborn police said Thursday.

Dearborn police received many messages about the post from residents but confirmed that "there are no indications of any actual incident."

