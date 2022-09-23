Gibraltar police seek two suspects in child abduction attempt

Gibraltar police are seeking tips to find two people wanted in connection with a possible child abduction reported this week.

A woman called 911 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to report the incident, the Gibraltar Police Department said in a statement.

She had been pushing her child in a stroller near Navarre and South Gibraltar when a black SUV pulled over and two men exited, according to the release. They then tried to grab the infant, police said.

The pair, described as in their 30s and wearing all black, then retreated and fled, the woman told authorities.

Other details were not released Thursday.

Anyone who was in the area or has information related to the incident is asked to call the Gibraltar Police Department Dispatch at (734) 676-1022 and reference Case No. 2022-03924.

mhicks@detroitnews.com