Oakland County pair charged in connection with downtown Detroit murder

Detroit − Two people from Oakland County are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old Detroit man in in May in downtown Detroit, according to prosecutors.

Detroit police heard gunshots just after 2 a.m. May 30 in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets and found Stevens with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Medics pronounced Akeem Stevens dead at the scene.

Prosecutors said Ronald Anthony, 27, of Oak Park, fired multiple shots at Stevens, fatally wounding him, before he fled the scene, according to the press release. He was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder and five felony weapons offenses.

Alana Caver, 26, of Canton, was charged with false report of a felony.

Caver and Anthony will be arraigned Friday afternoon in Detroit's 36th District Court. This story will be updated.

