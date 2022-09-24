Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday.

The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions, denied the employees overtime wages by misclassifying them.

Those employees also missed out on other benefits, including unemployment insurance and worker's compensation, the department said in a statement.

Misclassifying an employee is against the Fair Labor Standards Act, according to the release.

In total, 653 employees were misclassified, leading investigators to recover $352,347 in backpay.

“When there is an employment relationship between a worker and an employer, these workers are covered under the Fair Labor Standards Act," Angela Telang, acting wage and hour district director, said in the release. "This means employees must be paid the minimum wage and overtime as required by the FLSA. Failing to recognize workers as employees strips them of a wide range of valuable benefits and labor protections.”

The employees worked at Challenge Manufacturing in Walker, Holland and Pontiac, federal officials said Friday, but LTL was in charge of employee records and maintaining their paperwork and payroll.

An independent contractor is different than an employee in a few key ways. Employees are typically paid hourly or salaried, while independent contractors are paid based on the completion of a specific project. Independent contractors run their own businesses and are considered to be in a temporary relationship with a specific client, while employees work for someone else and have a continual relationship, according to the government.

Misclassifications of employees as independent contractors are "found all too frequently" by investigators, Telang said in the release.

Those who think they may be misclassified can call the Department of Labor at 866-487-9243 regardless of where they are from, officials said. Complaints can also be filed online.