3 charged in Dearborn pharmacy armed robbery

Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy last week, police announced Monday.

The trio entered the business in the 5200 block of Oakman around 1 p.m. Wednesday wearing masks and "demanded scheduled narcotics from employees in a takeover-style attempted robbery," the police department said in a statement. "The suspects jumped over the counter and ordered employees to lay on the ground while they loaded several bottles of scheduled narcotics into backpacks."

The group fled the store in a white Dodge Charger, which sped north on Oakman and struck the back of a police vehicle before becoming disabled, according to the release.

An officer in the cruiser suffered serious injuries and was admitted to an area hospital for treatment, police reported.

The suspects fled the Dodge Charger on foot but were eventually arrested, according to the release. They were identified as Tarik Rasheed Amerson, Jalen Amari Amerson and Charles Jaylin Simmons.

“The violent acts by these individuals put our community members at risk and resulted in a police officer being hospitalized," Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said Monday. "I commend our officers for the courage and determination they exhibited, putting themselves in harm’s way to protect our community from imminent danger while quickly apprehending those responsible.”

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday authorized armed robbery charges against the three suspects.

They have since been arraigned through 19th District Court in Dearborn and given a $250,000 bond with GPS tethers. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday.