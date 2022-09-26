Suspect arrested in connection with August shooting at liquor store

Inkster − An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a liquor store last month has been arrested, Michigan State Police said.

Allen Marion is suspected of shooting a 17-year-old man inside the 25 HR Liquor Store on Michigan Avenue near Beech Daly Road on Aug. 6, 2022, according to authorities.

State police said he was arrested Sunday. A person believed to be Marion's accomplice in the shooting had already surrendered himself to investigators.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1(800) SPEAK-UP.

