Westland man sentenced to six years in prison for wrong-way fatal crash

Detroit − A Westland man accused of driving the wrong way down M-10, leading to a head-on collision that killed a 911 dispatcher, has been sentenced to at least six years in prison.

Dale Good, 45, pleaded guilty this year to reckless driving causing the death of 46-year-old Vanessa Simmons in December of 2019.

Good was driving north in the southbound lanes on M-10 near Interstate 75 at a high rate of speed just after 11 p.m. Dec. 15, 2019, when he struck Simmons' vehicle head-on, prosecutors said in 2021 after Good was charged.

Good was originally was charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving causing death and operating under the influence causing death. The murder and OWI charges were dismissed as a part of his plea agreement.

He was sentenced Monday to six to 15 years in prison for reckless driving causing death.

