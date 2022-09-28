Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida with catastrophic winds
WAYNE COUNTY

Grosse Ile Bridge to close Sunday, Monday for inspection

Charles E. Ramirez
The Detroit News
The Grosse Ile Bridge will be closed part of Sunday and Monday for inspection, city and county officials said Wednesday.

They said the inspection will complete work that began last week.

The bridge will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. Officials said they expect the work to be completed Sunday, but are scheduling an extra day in case of inclement weather.

Vehicles will be required to use the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge to get off of the island.

